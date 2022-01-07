Zacks: Analysts Expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Will Post Earnings of $2.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) will report earnings of $2.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Landstar System’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.91. Landstar System posted earnings per share of $2.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year earnings of $9.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $9.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.17 to $10.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.56.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $169.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.60. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $138.30 and a twelve month high of $188.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,547,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2,495.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 188,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,794,000 after buying an additional 181,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Landstar System by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

