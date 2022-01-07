Zacks: Analysts Expect Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) will post $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.18. Infosys also posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 19.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 36,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 23,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. 16.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:INFY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.17. The company had a trading volume of 312,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,277,900. The stock has a market cap of $102.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.89. Infosys has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $25.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.86.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

