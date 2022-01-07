Zacks: Analysts Expect Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) will report $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Great Western Bancorp also posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Great Western Bancorp.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $109.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.27 million. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 41.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

GWB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,384,000 after acquiring an additional 156,878 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 12.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,687,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,114,000 after purchasing an additional 296,674 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 15.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,274,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,480,000 after purchasing an additional 311,601 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 12.2% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,830,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,927,000 after purchasing an additional 198,496 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $50,518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWB traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.22. The company had a trading volume of 7,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,247. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.60. Great Western Bancorp has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $37.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.45%.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

See Also: Cost Basis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Western Bancorp (GWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.