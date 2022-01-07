Zacks: Analysts Expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) will post $0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Brinker International posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $5.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brinker International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Brinker International from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on Brinker International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.95.

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $86,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller acquired 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.42 per share, with a total value of $45,160.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brinker International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brinker International stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.72. 5,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,915. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $33.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.18.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Earnings History and Estimates for Brinker International (NYSE:EAT)

