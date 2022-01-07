Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $538.33 Million

Brokerages expect Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) to report $538.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Primo Water’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $546.10 million and the lowest is $517.75 million. Primo Water posted sales of $505.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $550.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.69 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

PRMW has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primo Water presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Primo Water stock opened at $17.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -134.46 and a beta of 1.30. Primo Water has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $20.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -184.62%.

In related news, Director Eric Rosenfeld sold 42,857 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $788,997.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 206,687 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $3,765,837.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 514,862 shares of company stock valued at $9,580,311 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 2.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 0.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 192,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 0.9% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 150,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 51,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 1.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 148,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

