Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) to Post $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $1.68. Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($2.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 129.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 89.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.73. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

