Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.28 Million

Brokerages predict that Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) will announce $10.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.76 million. Affimed posted sales of $11.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affimed will report full-year sales of $45.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.32 million to $49.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $69.54 million, with estimates ranging from $16.89 million to $199.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 132.18% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AFMD shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Truist initiated coverage on Affimed in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Affimed in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affimed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

AFMD stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.86. The company had a trading volume of 50,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Affimed has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $11.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $477.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.53.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Affimed by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Affimed by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 93,575 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Affimed by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 10,260 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Affimed by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,332,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

