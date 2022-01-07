Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Acquired by Grace Capital

Grace Capital grew its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 12.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Grace Capital’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 17.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,145,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,055 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Yum China by 98.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,618,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,580 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Yum China during the third quarter worth $65,811,000. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its holdings in Yum China by 18.0% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 6,957,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,820 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yum China by 16.4% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,371,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,866 shares during the period. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $48.03 on Thursday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.78.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.10.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

