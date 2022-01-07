Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$560.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on YRI. CSFB set a C$5.50 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Yamana Gold to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.71.

TSE:YRI traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$4.94. 1,013,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,021,242. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.78 and a twelve month high of C$7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.29. The stock has a market cap of C$4.76 billion and a PE ratio of 27.64.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$569.40 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Yohann Bouchard bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 158,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$796,028.88. Also, Director Daniel Racine bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.15 per share, with a total value of C$77,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 588,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,034,002.50.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

