Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) CFO Bo Kruse Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $68,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bo Kruse also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $65,440.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $65,400.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $72,360.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $103,760.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $14.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $651.17 million, a PE ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average is $26.95. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $53.18.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.87 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 83.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 322.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

YMAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.83.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.