Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,733 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Xylem worth $14,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 49.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 20.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Independent Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 44.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

XYL stock opened at $116.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $94.63 and a one year high of $138.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.62.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

XYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.09.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total transaction of $704,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total transaction of $242,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,238 shares of company stock valued at $8,470,296 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.