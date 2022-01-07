Xtreme Fighting Championships (OTCMKTS:DKMR) Trading 0.5% Higher

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) traded up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. 402 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 971,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.46.

Xtreme Fighting Championships Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DKMR)

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc is an early stage development company, which entered into an investment into the sports entertainment market of mixed martial arts. The company was founded on May 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Miramar Beach, FL.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Xtreme Fighting Championships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtreme Fighting Championships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.