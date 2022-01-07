Xponance Inc. Trims Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 72.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 13.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NNN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $48.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.54. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.88. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.25 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a current ratio of 10.98.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.22%.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

