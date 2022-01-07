Xponance Inc. Sells 504 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,186 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Maximus by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 27,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,326 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 77,637 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 76,466 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MMS opened at $78.28 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $74.38 and a one year high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.78.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Maximus had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,036,567.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,681 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $787,258.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,767 shares of company stock worth $3,375,131 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

