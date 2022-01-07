Xponance Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,577,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $674,357,000 after buying an additional 761,096 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,700,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,722,000 after buying an additional 36,399 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Olin by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,201,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $194,347,000 after purchasing an additional 372,617 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Olin by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,913,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,787,000 after purchasing an additional 89,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,092,000 after purchasing an additional 527,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on OLN shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

In related news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $4,016,338.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director W Anthony Will bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.35 per share, with a total value of $613,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OLN opened at $52.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.20. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $22.76 and a 52-week high of $64.76. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

