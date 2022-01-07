Xponance Inc. Has $808,000 Stock Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLY. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,784,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,233,000 after buying an additional 2,428,734 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,687,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,001,000 after buying an additional 1,215,120 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,039,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,389,000 after buying an additional 734,439 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,102,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,235,000 after buying an additional 695,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,963,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,367,000 after buying an additional 621,791 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $14.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $14.85.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $343.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.41 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VLY. Citigroup raised Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Stephens increased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Hovde Group raised Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.94.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.