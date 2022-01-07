Xponance Inc. Has $775,000 Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 10.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,807 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $109.99 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.84 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.42 and a 200-day moving average of $107.00.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.35%.

In other Quanta Services news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PWR shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.73.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.