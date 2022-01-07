Xponance Inc. Cuts Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,916,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,689,823,000 after buying an additional 2,914,909 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,618,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,690,000 after buying an additional 6,966,525 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,215,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,924,000 after buying an additional 8,439,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,824,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $706,786,000 after buying an additional 1,100,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,468,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,534,000 after buying an additional 68,148 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $27.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $28.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.11. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.97.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.74%.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $448,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

