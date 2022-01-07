Xponance Inc. Cuts Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 6.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 4.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 12.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

MSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Sidoti upgraded MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

In other news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $4,021,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 54,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total transaction of $8,519,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,270 shares of company stock worth $13,326,182. Company insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSA opened at $144.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.65 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.14. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $136.91 and a 1 year high of $172.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $340.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.34 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.89%.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

