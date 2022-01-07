XIO Price Hits $0.24 on Exchanges (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 7th. One XIO coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on exchanges. XIO has a total market cap of $7.86 million and $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, XIO has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XIO Profile

XIO is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx . The official website for XIO is xio.network . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling XIO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XIO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

