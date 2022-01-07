Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2022

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,642,300 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the November 30th total of 3,978,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 58.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Xinyi Glass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of XYIGF opened at $2.37 on Friday. Xinyi Glass has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $4.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average is $3.27.

Xinyi Glass Company Profile

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyi Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyi Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.