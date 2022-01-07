Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Buy

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.43.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $88.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.77. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $56.70 and a 52 week high of $91.41.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $1,512,664.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $100,087.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,194 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,394 in the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $534,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 23.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

