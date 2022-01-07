WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,317 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in WW International were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WW. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,738,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,985,000 after buying an additional 419,711 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WW International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,791,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WW International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,429,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,626,000 after buying an additional 70,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of WW International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

WW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of WW International in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on WW International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.63.

Shares of NASDAQ WW opened at $15.73 on Friday. WW International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $41.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.56.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.77 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. WW International’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that WW International, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

