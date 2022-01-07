WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$22.81.

Separately, TD Securities reaffirmed a “tender” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.94. The firm has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of C$12.35 and a 1-year high of C$21.93.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

