World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Director Sells $600,025.00 in Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total value of $600,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $214.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.45 and a 200 day moving average of $199.79. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 15.22, a quick ratio of 15.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. World Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $108.00 and a 12-month high of $265.75.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.60). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $137.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

