Working Capital Advisors (Uk) Purchases 77,717 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 77,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.46 per share, with a total value of $1,434,655.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Working Capital Advisors (Uk) also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 150,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.27 per share, with a total value of $3,040,500.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 11,579 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $221,737.85.

On Thursday, December 16th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 70,410 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $1,270,900.50.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 73,844 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.47 per share, with a total value of $1,363,898.68.

On Friday, December 10th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 222,074 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $4,392,623.72.

On Monday, December 6th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 500,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $11,955,000.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 500,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.39 per share, with a total value of $11,695,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 75,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $2,427,750.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 50,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.39 per share, with a total value of $1,719,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 100 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $3,288.00.

NASDAQ SFIX traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.44. 4,525,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,137,899. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.47 and a 52-week high of $113.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.57 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.52.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SFIX shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp lowered Stitch Fix from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.05.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

