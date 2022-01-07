Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.88

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.88 and traded as high as $32.51. Woori Financial Group shares last traded at $32.34, with a volume of 9,077 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.29 and a 200 day moving average of $30.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Woori Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $527,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 626.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 55,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 48,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 158,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,580,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

