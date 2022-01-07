Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.88

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2022

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.88 and traded as high as $32.51. Woori Financial Group shares last traded at $32.34, with a volume of 9,077 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.29 and a 200 day moving average of $30.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Woori Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $527,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 626.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 55,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 48,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 158,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,580,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF)

Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

