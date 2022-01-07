Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 5,200 ($70.07) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 5,450 ($73.44) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 6,450 ($86.92) to GBX 5,800 ($78.16) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 5,800 ($78.16) to GBX 4,960 ($66.84) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup downgraded Wizz Air to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($63.33) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,115.73 ($68.94).

WIZZ opened at GBX 4,734 ($63.79) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Wizz Air has a 1-year low of GBX 3,600 ($48.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,595 ($75.39). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,383.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,705.12.

In other news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,561 ($61.46), for a total value of £456,100 ($614,607.20).

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

