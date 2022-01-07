WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $82.23

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $82.23 and last traded at $82.17, with a volume of 4256 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.97.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.89 and its 200 day moving average is $78.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEDJ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,600,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,791,000 after purchasing an additional 20,139 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,490,000 after acquiring an additional 44,027 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 805,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,447,000 after acquiring an additional 302,680 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 744,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,592,000 after acquiring an additional 67,889 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

