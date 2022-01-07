Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,925 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $17,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 67,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,131,000 after buying an additional 347,938 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4,101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,186,000 after buying an additional 305,914 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 558,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,269,000 after purchasing an additional 228,782 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,844,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,135,000 after purchasing an additional 214,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Alex E. Washington III purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.61 per share, for a total transaction of $403,245.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $200,181.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $99.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.74. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $100.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $423.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.34 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.23%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.10.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.