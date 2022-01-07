WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) Short Interest Up 31.0% in December

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the November 30th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 47,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud by 381.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

WiMi Hologram Cloud stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.18. WiMi Hologram Cloud has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $12.94.

WiMi Hologram Cloud, Inc offers augmented reality based holographic services and products. It operates through the following segments: AR Advertising services, AR Entertainment and Semiconductor related products and services. The AR Advertising services segment uses holographic materials which are integrated into advertisement on the online media platforms or offline display.

