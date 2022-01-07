Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) PT Raised to $284.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $284.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WLTW. Truist increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an in-line rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a hold rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $254.08.

WLTW stock opened at $234.34 on Tuesday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $197.63 and a 1 year high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.02. The firm has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.77.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.17. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

In other news, CEO John J. Haley sold 28,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total transaction of $6,693,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total value of $1,418,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 10.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.3% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

