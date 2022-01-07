Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.14% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Willdan Group is a provider of professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry, and public agencies at all levels of government. Nationwide, they enable their clients to realize cost and energy savings by providing a wide range of specialized services. They assist their clients with a broad range of complementary services relating to: Energy Efficiency and Sustainability; Engineering and Planning; Economic and Financial Consulting; and National Preparedness and Interoperability. They operate their business through a network of offices located primarily in California and New York. They also have operations in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Oregon, Texas, Washington and Washington, DC. “

Shares of WLDN stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $31.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,740. Willdan Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.44 and its 200-day moving average is $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $405.63 million, a PE ratio of -33.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.43. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $98.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Willdan Group will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Willdan Group news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 15,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $666,762.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Creighton K. Early sold 1,369 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $56,813.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,373 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLDN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Willdan Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Willdan Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 12.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

