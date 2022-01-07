Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,225 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Northern Trust accounts for 2.8% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $11,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 12,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 8.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NTRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.20.

NTRS stock traded up $1.61 on Friday, reaching $127.59. 6,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,706. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $88.20 and a 12 month high of $127.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 44.16%.

In other Northern Trust news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $5,726,533.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $1,504,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,420 shares of company stock valued at $9,142,378 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.