Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $5.62 Million in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 572,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skillz by 149.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,791,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473,143 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Skillz by 57,128.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,222,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211,573 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Skillz by 3,092.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,003,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,961,000 after buying an additional 3,878,352 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skillz during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,288,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Skillz by 105.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 1,490,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

SKLZ stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.10. 186,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,213,568. Skillz Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $46.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Skillz had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%. The business had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.72 million. As a group, analysts expect that Skillz Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, dropped their price target on shares of Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skillz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.41.

In related news, CEO Andrew Paradise purchased 432,105 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $4,969,207.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer bought 19,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,956.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 618,560 shares of company stock worth $7,224,009. Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

