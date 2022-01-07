Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 9,435 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 29.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,435 shares during the quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

CHRW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.75.

Shares of CHRW stock traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.31. The stock had a trading volume of 18,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total value of $1,659,432.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $50,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,753 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.