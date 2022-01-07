Whitbread (LON:WTB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,133.32

Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,133.32 ($42.22) and traded as high as GBX 3,193 ($43.03). Whitbread shares last traded at GBX 3,156 ($42.53), with a volume of 397,818 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on WTB. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($53.90) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($48.51) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($48.51) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,700 ($49.86) to GBX 3,800 ($51.21) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($48.51) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,715.56 ($50.07).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,034.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,132.52. The stock has a market cap of £6.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.48.

In other Whitbread news, insider Alison Brittain sold 6,084 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,012 ($40.59), for a total value of £183,250.08 ($246,934.48).

Whitbread Company Profile (LON:WTB)

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

