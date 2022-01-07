Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Short Interest Update

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 347,600 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the November 30th total of 247,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 328,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Copper and Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

WRN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,010. Western Copper and Gold has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $230.17 million, a P/E ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 2.47.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Copper and Gold will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Western Copper and Gold by 121.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 340.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company. It focuses on the development of Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

