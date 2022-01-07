Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Stake Trimmed by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 9.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ:WABC opened at $58.78 on Thursday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.63.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $54.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.57 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 40.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

