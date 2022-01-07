West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th.

West Pharmaceutical Services has increased its dividend by 22.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 28 years. West Pharmaceutical Services has a dividend payout ratio of 8.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services to earn $9.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

WST opened at $407.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $437.23 and a 200-day moving average of $422.34. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1-year low of $253.85 and a 1-year high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

