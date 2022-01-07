Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Has $5 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,771 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 2.4% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM opened at $184.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.25 and a 200 day moving average of $151.10. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. Mizuho upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.91.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

