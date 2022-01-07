Wells Fargo & Company Raises Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target to $66.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Brown & Brown from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.27.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $68.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.00. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 0.73. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $70.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.1025 dividend. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,468,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,653 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,929 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,561,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,960,000 after acquiring an additional 937,118 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,305,000 after acquiring an additional 843,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,850,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,472,000 after acquiring an additional 637,198 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

