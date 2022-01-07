Wells Fargo & Company Lowers BP (NYSE:BP) to Underweight

BP (NYSE:BP) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 0.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.87.

BP stock opened at $28.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.48. BP has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $30.29. The company has a market cap of $96.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.23 billion. BP had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BP will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the third quarter valued at $5,316,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BP by 15.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,910,545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,094,000 after purchasing an additional 258,408 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BP by 5.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,314,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $113,981,000 after purchasing an additional 220,190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of BP by 14.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,858 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,980,000 after purchasing an additional 107,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BP by 22.8% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 287,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 53,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

