Wedbush Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report released on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.51. Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ FY2023 earnings at $6.96 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CFR. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

CFR stock opened at $133.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $91.23 and a twelve month high of $139.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.92.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $246.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.11 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 31.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth $21,407,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,316,000 after purchasing an additional 115,206 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,424,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,549,000 after purchasing an additional 71,745 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,739,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,059,000 after purchasing an additional 71,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,936,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $1,007,942.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $10,601,399.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,455 shares of company stock worth $17,551,157. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

