Wedbush Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Floor & Decor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.77 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.85.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $876.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.39 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 8.96%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

Shares of FND opened at $117.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.11 and a 200-day moving average of $122.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $81.20 and a 52 week high of $145.89.

In other news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 6,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $843,833.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total value of $1,336,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,625 shares of company stock worth $2,809,063 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the second quarter valued at $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

