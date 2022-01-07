Wealth Architects LLC Sells 9,468 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Wealth Architects LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 153,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,468 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Wealth Architects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCZ. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,269.4% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $72.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.08. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $79.23.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.