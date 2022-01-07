Wealth Architects LLC Sells 102 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Wealth Architects LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,104 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth $47,000. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 260,126 shares of company stock worth $42,122,747. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE stock opened at $161.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.39 and its 200 day moving average is $162.86. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $254.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.81.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.