Wealth Architects LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $49.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.19. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.49 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

