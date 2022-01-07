WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $134.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.20 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share.

Shares of WD-40 stock traded up $7.05 on Friday, hitting $241.06. 1,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,728. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.06 and a beta of -0.22. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $333.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WDFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

In related news, VP Richard T. Clampitt sold 3,420 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $746,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in WD-40 by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in WD-40 by 30.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in WD-40 by 76.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,730,000 after purchasing an additional 50,404 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

