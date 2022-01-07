WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $134.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.20 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 36.72%. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $234.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.63. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $333.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

In other WD-40 news, VP Richard T. Clampitt sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $746,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,730,000 after acquiring an additional 50,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

WDFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

